Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,226,725 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,226,725 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $56,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $831,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,617. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.