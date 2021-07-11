Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,039 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63,039 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $608,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.47. 5,616,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,104. The firm has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $241.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.29.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

