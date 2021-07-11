Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,039 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63,039 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $608,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.47. 5,616,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,104. The firm has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $241.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.