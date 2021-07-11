Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,764 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,881,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,764 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.9% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PayPal worth $474,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.37.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,060. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $352.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

