Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Takes $123.18 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,243,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,175,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Progressive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,245 shares of company stock worth $5,371,796 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

