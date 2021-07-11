Vortex Defi Trading 51.2% Lower This Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $40,963.95 and $249,410.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.