VoteCoin Hits Market Cap of $44,445.02 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,445.02 and $188.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.77 or 0.00329351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00130606 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00177545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000641 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

