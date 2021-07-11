Vulcan Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,528 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 2.8% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Anthem worth $466,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.95.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $388.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

