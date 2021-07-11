Vulcan Value Partners LLC Purchases 1,107,432 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 5.3% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of salesforce.com worth $894,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after buying an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $245.06 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $181.93 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $1,149,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock valued at $89,929,356. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

