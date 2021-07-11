Wagerr (WGR) Hits Market Cap of $7.47 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $2,760.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.01 or 0.00304248 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,752,193 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

