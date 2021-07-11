Wagerr (WGR) Trading 5.3% Lower This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.00303505 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,803,446 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.