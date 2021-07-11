WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WKME stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. 268,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,479. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

