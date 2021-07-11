WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
WKME stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. 268,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,479. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $31.64.
About WalkMe
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.