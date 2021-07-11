Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of WCN opened at $122.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $95.71 and a one year high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 143.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.89.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

