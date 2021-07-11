Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.02 and a 52-week high of $144.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

