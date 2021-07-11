Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $661,916.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00162616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.44 or 1.00131260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00958584 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

