Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,805 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 2,865,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,034. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

