Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Marriott International comprises approximately 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 686.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 146,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 242.7% in the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $852,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,119,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.