Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,659 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.38. 3,587,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,225,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.