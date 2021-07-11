Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

COO traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $411.23. 184,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $392.06. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

