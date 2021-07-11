Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after purchasing an additional 448,999 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $742,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth $5,253,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Ameren by 21.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. 1,294,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,689. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

