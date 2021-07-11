Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.48. 4,088,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $150.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.