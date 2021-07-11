Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.47. 5,616,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,104. The company has a market capitalization of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $241.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.