Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,448 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,278,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,785,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

