Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.7% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.34. 2,161,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,039. The firm has a market cap of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

