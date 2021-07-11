Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.61. 2,143,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,514. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.