Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.8% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,911,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,084,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.15. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $198.26 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

