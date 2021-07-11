Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Weld Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $9.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,510.37. The stock had a trading volume of 931,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,621. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,545.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,386.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

