Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,879,000 after purchasing an additional 184,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,796. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $483.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

