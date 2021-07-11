WELL Price Hits $0.51 on Major Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001476 BTC on popular exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $69.70 million and $389,432.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WELL has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00895662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About WELL

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.