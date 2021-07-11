WePower (WPR) 1-Day Volume Hits $814,536.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. WePower has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $814,536.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WePower coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded down 32.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00053830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.66 or 0.00876329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005323 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

