Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,723 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.64% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

