Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,966,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 287,256 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.25% of Western Digital worth $665,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

WDC stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.