Western Standard LLC Boosts Stake in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares during the quarter. Marlin Business Services accounts for approximately 3.3% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Marlin Business Services worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marlin Business Services stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,676. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

