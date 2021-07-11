Western Standard LLC Buys 49,600 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises about 1.1% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PG&E by 210.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 477,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 323,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 388.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 582,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 462,880 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,175,000 after buying an additional 1,356,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 527,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 7,222,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,082,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

