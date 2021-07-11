Western Standard LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Western Standard LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,564 shares during the period. Tilly’s comprises about 2.5% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Tilly’s worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,456,570.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 472,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,170. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $471.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.