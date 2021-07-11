Western Standard LLC Decreases Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Western Standard LLC decreased its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Nelnet makes up approximately 1.8% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.09% of Nelnet worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,334.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,050 in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.17. 51,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

