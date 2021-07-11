Western Standard LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Western Standard LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy comprises approximately 2.6% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.49% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $46.66. 357,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.78.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.