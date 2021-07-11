Western Standard LLC Purchases Shares of 313,080 Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 313,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,000. Slack Technologies makes up approximately 9.1% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.05% of Slack Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,775 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,531 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,797,000 after buying an additional 907,617 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,221,366.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 494,265 shares of company stock valued at $21,172,824 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. 4,464,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

