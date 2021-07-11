Western Standard LLC Raises Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) by 181.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,286 shares during the quarter. OFS Capital accounts for about 1.6% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.85% of OFS Capital worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFS shares. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,498. OFS Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

OFS Capital Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

