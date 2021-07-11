Western Standard LLC Reduces Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Western Standard LLC lessened its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for 2.4% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.22% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 183,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 36.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.