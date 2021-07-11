Western Standard LLC Sells 109,953 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Western Standard LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,953 shares during the quarter. The Marcus makes up 4.3% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.97% of The Marcus worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $15,753,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in The Marcus in the first quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Marcus by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in The Marcus by 725.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 238,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

