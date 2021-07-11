Western Standard LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Western Standard LLC reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Cinemark comprises 0.9% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after purchasing an additional 788,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

