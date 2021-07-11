Western Standard LLC Sells 46,762 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Western Standard LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,762 shares during the quarter. Delta Apparel makes up 3.4% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Delta Apparel worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 23,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DLA traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 5,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,130. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $211.19 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Apparel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.