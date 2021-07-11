Western Standard LLC Trims Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Western Standard LLC lessened its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,456 shares during the period. Park Aerospace accounts for approximately 1.0% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Park Aerospace worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 20.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 60,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,179. The stock has a market cap of $325.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

