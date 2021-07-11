Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.98. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3,118.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of WLK traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 818,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

