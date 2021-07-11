WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Achieves $44.97 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. WHALE has a total market cap of $44.97 million and $120,506.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $7.40 or 0.00021769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00116968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.94 or 1.00137219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00954638 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,075,703 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

