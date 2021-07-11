Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $709.08 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $6.30 million and $122,230.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $709.08 or 0.02061075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00116564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.12 or 1.00225487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00961427 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

