WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

WHF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.52.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

