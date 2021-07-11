William Marsh Rice University Purchases Shares of 7,196 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Twilio comprises 1.3% of William Marsh Rice University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,623,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,414,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,860,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock valued at $48,704,001. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.77.

NYSE TWLO traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.27. 1,086,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,645. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.