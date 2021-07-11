WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post sales of $426.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $419.04 million to $432.30 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812 over the last three months. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

