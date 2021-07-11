WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009604 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00306780 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

